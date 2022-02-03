03.02.2022 (16:37)brak komentarzy
Netflix ogłasza filmy na rok 2022. Premiery co tydzień (wideo)
• Masz ochotę na coś zabawnego, wzruszającego, a może odprężającego
• Netflix zapowiada, że Przez cały rok co tydzień będziemy serwować widzom nowy tytuł z gwiazdorską obsadą.
W 2022 roku Natflix przygotował akcję z Ryanem Goslingiem i Chrisem Evansem w "Szarym człowieku" oraz epicką przygodę w klimatach science fiction z Halle Berry w "The Mothership". Widzowie będą mogli wrócić na miejsce zbrodni z Danielem Craigiem w "Na noże 2" Riana Johnsona oraz z Millie Bobby Brown i Henrym Cavillem w "Enoli Holmes 2". Wśród premier dwie propozycje z Adamem Sandlerem ("Rzut życia" i "Spaceman") oraz Jamiem Foxxem ("Dzienna zmiana" i "They Cloned Tyrone") albo coś z duetem komików - Jonah Hillem i Eddiem Murphym ("You People") -- Kevinem Hartem i Markiem Wahlbergiem ("Me Time") lub film w technologii poklatkowej Jordana Peele'a z Keeganem-Michaelem Keyem ("Wendell & Wild").
W filmowych premierach Netflixa zobaczymy takie gwiazdy jak: Christian Bale, John Boyega, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Adam Driver, Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Henry Golding, Dakota Johnson, Mila Kunis, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Jack O'Connell, Regé-Jean Page, Teyonah Parris, Jesse Plemons, Florence Pugh, Noomi Rapace, Eddie Redmayne, Chris Rock, Jason Segel i Rebel Wilson.
Netlix - lista filmowych premier na 2022 rok:
• Akcja, przygoda i Sci-Fi:
The Adam Project
Athena
Carter
Day Shift
Enola Holmes 2
The Gray Man
Interceptor
The Mother
The Mothership
Spiderhead
They Cloned Tyrone
• Komedia:
BigBug
The Bubble
Knives Out 2
Me Time
Metal Lords
Senior Year
The Takedown
Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming
You People
• Dramat:
A Jazzman's Blues
Against the Ice
All Quiet on the Western Front
Blonde
The Good Nurse
Hustle
Luckiest Girl Alive
Operation Mincemeat
The Pale Blue Eye
Rustin
Spaceman
The Swimmers
White Noise
The Wonder
• Thriller i horror:
Black Crab
Brazen
Choose or Die
End of the Road
The Inheritance
Monkey Man
Mr. Harrigan's Phone
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Weekend Away
Windfall
• Familijne:
13: The Musical
Boo!
Ivy & Bean
Matilda
Rescued by Ruby
The School for Good and Evil
Slumberland
Tall Girl 2
We Have A Ghost
• Romanse:
Along for the Ride
Don't Blame Karma!
Falling for Christmas
Lady Chatterley's Lover
Love in the Villa
The Noel Diary
A Perfect Pairing
Persuasion
Purple Hearts
The Royal Treatment
Through My Window
Untitled Holiday Rom-Com
• Animacje:
Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood
Bubble (Anime)
Drifting Home (Anime)
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
My Father's Dragon
The Sea Beast
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)
Wendell & Wild
Z Netflixem będzie można poczućsię znów jak dziecko, oglądając produkcje familijne, np. "Projekt Adam" z Ryanem Reynoldsem, Jennifer Garner, Markiem Ruffalo i Zoe Saldañą . Wybierzemy się w fantastyczną podróż z "Morską bestią" i "Krainą Snów" (w roli głównej Jason Momoa) oraz "The School for Good and Evil" z Charlize Theron i Kerry Washington. Będzie też śpiewane z Lashaną Lynch i Emmą Thompson w "Matyldzie" Roalda Dahla.
brak komentarzy