Netflix ogłasza filmy na rok 2022. Premiery co tydzień (wideo)

Łukasz Szewczyk

• Masz ochotę na coś zabawnego, wzruszającego, a może odprężającego

• Netflix zapowiada, że Przez cały rok co tydzień będziemy serwować widzom nowy tytuł z gwiazdorską obsadą.

W 2022 roku Natflix przygotował akcję z Ryanem Goslingiem i Chrisem Evansem woraz epicką przygodę w klimatach science fiction z Halle Berry w. Widzowie będą mogli wrócić na miejsce zbrodni z Danielem Craigiem wRiana Johnsona oraz z Millie Bobby Brown i Henrym Cavillem w. Wśród premier dwie propozycje z Adamem Sandlerem () oraz Jamiem Foxxem) albo coś z duetem komików - Jonah Hillem i Eddiem Murphym () -- Kevinem Hartem i Markiem Wahlbergiem () lub film w technologii poklatkowej Jordana Peele'a z Keeganem-Michaelem Keyem ().Z Netflixem będzie można poczućsię znów jak dziecko, oglądając produkcje familijne, np.z Ryanem Reynoldsem, Jennifer Garner, Markiem Ruffalo i Zoe Saldañą . Wybierzemy się w fantastyczną podróż z(w roli głównej Jason Momoa) orazz Charlize Theron i Kerry Washington. Będzie też śpiewane z Lashaną Lynch i Emmą Thompson wRoalda Dahla.W filmowych premierach Netflixa zobaczymy takie gwiazdy jak: Christian Bale, John Boyega, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Adam Driver, Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Henry Golding, Dakota Johnson, Mila Kunis, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Jack O'Connell, Regé-Jean Page, Teyonah Parris, Jesse Plemons, Florence Pugh, Noomi Rapace, Eddie Redmayne, Chris Rock, Jason Segel i Rebel Wilson.The Adam ProjectAthenaCarterDay ShiftEnola Holmes 2The Gray ManInterceptorThe MotherThe MothershipSpiderheadThey Cloned TyroneBigBugThe BubbleKnives Out 2Me TimeMetal LordsSenior YearThe TakedownTyler Perry's A Madea HomecomingYou PeopleA Jazzman's BluesAgainst the IceAll Quiet on the Western FrontBlondeThe Good NurseHustleLuckiest Girl AliveOperation MincemeatThe Pale Blue EyeRustinSpacemanThe SwimmersWhite NoiseThe WonderBlack CrabBrazenChoose or DieEnd of the RoadThe InheritanceMonkey ManMr. Harrigan's PhoneTexas Chainsaw MassacreThe Weekend AwayWindfall13: The MusicalBoo!Ivy & BeanMatildaRescued by RubyThe School for Good and EvilSlumberlandTall Girl 2We Have A GhostAlong for the RideDon't Blame Karma!Falling for ChristmasLady Chatterley's LoverLove in the VillaThe Noel DiaryA Perfect PairingPersuasionPurple HeartsThe Royal TreatmentThrough My WindowUntitled Holiday Rom-ComApollo 10 ½: A Space Age ChildhoodBubble (Anime)Drifting Home (Anime)Guillermo Del Toro's PinocchioMy Father's DragonThe Sea BeastThe Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)Wendell & Wild