MTV ogłasza nominacje do Video Music Awards 2023
• MTV opublikowało listę nominowanych artystów do Video Music Awards 2023, wyróżniając tych, których twórczość i wkład w kulturę w ciągu ostatniego roku odmieniły branżę muzyczną.
• Transmisja gali w nocy 12/13 września w MTV Polska
Wśród gwiazd z 8 nominacjami triumfuje Taylor Swift, która ma szansę na powtórne zwycięstwo w kategorii "Teledysk roku", i która w 2022 zgarnęła trzy Moonmany za teledysk do "All Too Well". Tuż za nią plasują się SZA (6), Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo i Sam Smith (po 5) oraz BLACKPINK, Diddy i Shakira (po 4).
Fani mogą głosować na swoich faworytów w 15 neutralnych pod względem płci kategoriach, w tym w jednej zupełnie nowej "Najlepszy teledysk - Afrobeats", a także w tych tradycyjnych i najbardziej cenionych - "Teledysk roku", prezentowanej przez Burger King, oraz "Artyst(k)a roku". Głosy można oddawać na stronie vote.mtv.com do piątku, 1 września. Głosowanie na "Debiut roku" potrwa dłużej i zakończy się w trakcie gali. Nominacje w kategoriach "Zespół roku" i "Piosenka lata", zostaną ogłoszone w późniejszym terminie.
Tegoroczna gala VMA odbędzie się w nocy z wtorku na środę 13 września o godz. 2:00 CET. Widownia zgromadzona w słynnym Prudential Center w New Jersey oraz widzowie przed telewizorami mogą spodziewać się niespodzianek oraz niepowtarzalnych występów swoich idoli.
Pełna lista nominacji:
TELEDYSK ROKU, prezentowane przez Burger King
Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records
Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records
SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records
ARTYST(K)A ROKU
Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Doja Cat - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
KAROL G - Interscope Records
Nicki Minaj - Republic Records
Shakira - Sony Music US Latin
Taylor Swift - Republic Records
PIOSENKA ROKU
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records
Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records
Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit" - L-M Records / RCA Records
SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records
DEBIUT ROKU
GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records
Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records
Kaliii - Atlantic Records
Peso Pluma - Double P Records
PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment
Reneé Rapp - Interscope Records
NAJLEPSZY WYSTĘP W SERII PUSH
Sierpień 2022: Saucy Santana - "Booty" - Arena Records / RCA Records
Wrzesień 2022: Stephen Sanchez - "Until I Found You" - Mercury Records / Republic Records
Październik 2022: JVKE - "golden hour" - AWAL
Listopad 2022: Flo Milli - "Conceited" - '94 Sounds / RCA Records
Grudzień 2022: Reneé Rapp - "Colorado" - Interscope Records
Styczeń 2023: Sam Ryder - "All The Way Over" - Elektra Entertainment
Luty 2023: Armani White - "GOATED" - Def Jam
Marzec 2023: FLETCHER - "Becky's So Hot" - Capitol Records
Kwiecień 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Sugar Rush Ride" - BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
Maj 2023: Ice Spice - "Princess Diana" - Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records
Czerwiec 2023: FLO - "Losing You" - Uptown/Republic Records
Lipiec 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - "That Part" - Island Records
NAJLEPSZA WSPÓŁPRACA
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)" - Warner Records
Post Malone, Doja Cat - "I Like You (A Happier Song)" - Mercury Records / Republic Records
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On" - Motown Records
KAROL G, Shakira - "TQG" - Universal Music Latino
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)" - Boominati / Republic Records
Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK - POP
Demi Lovato - "Swine" - Island Records
Dua Lipa - "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)" - Atlantic Records
Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed" - Atlantic Records
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records
P!NK - "TRUSTFALL" - RCA Records
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records
NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK - HIP-HOP
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On" - Motown Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - "STAYING ALIVE" - We The Best / Epic Records
GloRilla & Cardi B - "Tomorrow 2" - CMG / Interscope Records
Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock" - Atlantic Records / Generation Now
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - "Kant Nobody" - Young Money Records
Metro Boomin ft Future - "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)" - Boominati / Republic Records
Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records
NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK - R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - "Stay" - RCA Records
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - "How Does It Feel" - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)" - Boominati / Republic Records
SZA - "Shirt" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Toosii - "Favorite Song" - South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - "Love In The Way" - Empire Distribution
NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK - MUZYKA ALTERNATYWNA
blink-182 - "EDGING" - Columbia Records
boygenius - "the film" - Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy - "Hold Me Like A Grudge" - Fueled By Ramen
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace" - Interscope Records
Paramore - "This Is Why" - Atlantic Records
Thirty Seconds To Mars - "Stuck" - Concord Records / Concord
NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK - ROCK
Foo Fighters - "The Teacher" - RCA Records
Linkin Park - "Lost (Original Version)" - Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Tippa My Tongue" - Warner Records
Måneskin - "THE LONELIEST" - Arista Records
Metallica - "Lux Æterna" - Blackened Recordings
Muse - "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" - Warner Records
NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK - MUZYKA LATYNOSKA
Anitta - "Funk Rave" - Republic Records
Bad Bunny - "WHERE SHE GOES" - Rimas Entertainment
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - "Ella Baila Sola" - DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny - "un x100to" - Rimas Entertainment
KAROL G, Shakira - "TQG" - Universal Music Latino
ROSALÍA - "DESPECHÁ" - Columbia Records
Shakira - "Acróstico" - Sony Music US Latin
NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK - K-POP
aespa - "Girls" - SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.
BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
FIFTY FIFTY - "Cupid" - ATTRAKT / Warner Records
SEVENTEEN - "Super" - HYBE / Geffen Records
Stray Kids - "S-Class" - JYP / Republic
TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Sugar Rush Ride" - BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
NAJLEPSZY TELEDYSK - AFROBEATS
Ayra Starr - "Rush" - Mavin Global Holdings
Burna Boy - "It's Plenty" - Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
Davido ft. Musa Keys - "UNAVAILABLE" - Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
Fireboy DML & Asake - "Bandana" - Empire Distribution
Libianca - "People" - Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- "2 Sugar" - Starboy / RCA Records
TELEDYSK ZE SPOŁECZNYM PRZEKAZEM
Alicia Keys - "If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)" - NETFLIX
Bad Bunny - "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente" - Rimas Entertainment
Demi Lovato - "Swine" - Island Records
Dove Cameron - "Breakfast" - Columbia Records
Imagine Dragons - "Crushed" - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Maluma - "La Reina" - Sony Music US Latin
NAJLEPSZA REŻYSERIA
Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Tanu Muiño
Drake - "Falling Back" - OVO/Republic Records - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment - Colin Tilley
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records - Floria Sigismondi
SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Christian Breslauer
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Taylor Swift
NAJLEPSZE ZDJĘCIA
Adele - "I Drink Wine" - Columbia Records - Adam Newport-Berra
Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed" - Atlantic Records - Natasha Baier
Janelle Monae - "Lipstick Lover" - Atlantic Records - Allison Anderson
Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0 - Adam Newport-Berra
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records - Marcell Rev
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records - Russ Fraser
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Rina Yang
NAJLEPSZE EFEKTY SPECJALNE
Fall Out Boy - "Love From The Other Side" - Fueled By Ramen - Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
Harry Styles - "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" - Columbia Records - Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
Melanie Martinez - "VOID" - Atlantic Records - Carbon
Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records - Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records - Max Colt / FRENDER
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Parliament
NAJLEPSZA CHOREOGRAFIA
BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Dua Lipa - "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)" - Atlantic Records - Charm LaDonna
Jonas Brothers - "Waffle House" - Republic Records - Jerry Reece
Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment - Sean Bankhead
Panic! At The Disco - "Middle Of A Breakup" - Fueled By Ramen - Monika Felice Smith
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records - (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
NAJLEPSZA DYREKCJA ARTYSTYCZNA
boygenius - "the film" - Interscope Records - Jen Dunlap
BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Spencer Graves
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace" - Interscope Records - Brandon Mendez
Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment - Niko Philipides
SZA - "Shirt" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Kate Bunch
NAJLEPSZY MONTAŻ
BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Kendrick Lamar - "Rich Spirit" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Grason Caldwell
Miley Cyrus - "River" - Columbia Records - Brandan Walter
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records - Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Luis Caraza Peimbert
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Chancler Haynes
Tegoroczna edycja bije rekord w liczbie nominowanych, bo na listach VMA pojawiło się aż 35 artystów. Wśród debiutantów znaleźli się Kim Petras z szansą na 5 statuetek, Metro Boomin i Rema, którzy zgarnęli po 3 nominacje, Ayra Starr, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Reneé Rapp i Yung Miami (po 2). Po raz pierwszy wyróżnieni zostali także m.in. Aespa, boygenius, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FLETCHER, FIFTY FIFTY, JVKE, Lauren Spencer Smith, Musa Keys, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez i Toosii.
